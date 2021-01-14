Grapevine man to be released while he awaits trial for charges related to US Capitol riot, judge rules

Larry Brock will be confined to his home, has to wear an ankle monitor and must surrender his weapons, the judge said.

A federal judge decided that Larry Brock will be released while he awaits trial.

Brock, the Grapevine man the FBI says was involved in the siege at the U.S. Capitol, appeared in court Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

The judge said Brock would be confined to his home and have to wear an ankle monitor. He also must surrender his weapons.

He has been charged on one count of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds.

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office submitted a motion arguing for pretrial detention for Broc, saying there is a "serious risk that the defendant will flee." The motion also said that there is a "serious risk that defendant will obstruct justice."

Additionally, the attorneys argued that "there are no conditions of release which would reasonably assure" Brock's "appearance as required" and the

"safety of the community," according to the motion.

The FBI believes Brock entered the Capitol building wearing a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, a black and camo jacket and beige pants. They believe he was holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects.

Brock is a former Air Force lieutenant colonel.

A picture of him from a YouTube video shows Brock leaving Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office after he forced his way in, according to the arrest affidavit.

Brock turned himself in to the FBI at Grapevine Police Headquarters on Sunday and was initially held in jail in Grapevine. His first court appearance was Monday.

Brock was identified after his ex-wife saw a picture of him at the capitol and called the FBI, the arrest affidavit says.

"I just know that when I saw this was happening I was afraid he would be there," the woman told the FBI, according to the affidavit.