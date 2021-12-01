US Attorney asks judge to consider pretrial detention for Grapevine man accused in Capitol riots

The judge is expected to decide at a hearing Thursday whether Larry Brock will be released while he awaits trial.

The U.S. Attorney's Office submitted a motion Monday arguing for pretrial detention for Larry Brock, who the FBI believes was involved in the siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Brock is expected to appear in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. During that hearing, the judge will decide whether Brock will be released while he awaits trial.

Brock has been charged with two counts related to his alleged participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In the motion filed Monday in the Northern District of Texas, an attorney for the government argued Brock should be detained because there is a "serious risk that the defendant will flee" and a "serious risk that defendant will obstruct justice."

Additionally, the attorneys argued that "there are no conditions of release which would reasonably assure" Brock's "appearance as required" and the

"safety of the community," according to the motion.

Brock turned himself in to the FBI at Grapevine Police Headquarters on Sunday and was initially held in jail in Grapevine.

He was charged in federal court on one count of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds.

On Monday, Brock appeared in court, shackled and in handcuffs, wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, and escorted by U.S. Marshals.

It was a stark contrast from the video and pictures that have emerged on social media of Brock in body armor, a military-style helmet, tactical vest and holding flex-cuffs.