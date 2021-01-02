Proud Boys member arrested in Texas for charges related to Capitol riot, FBI says

The complaint says he was directed out of the building by a U.S. Capitol police officer who he allegedly called an "oathbreaker," as seen on video.

A man, who the FBI says is a member of the Proud Boys, was arrested Friday in Texas and faces two charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Daniel Goodwyn faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Texas.

Goodwyn's family lives in Denton County, but he does not, according to the FBI. The agency believes he is from the San Francisco area.

The criminal complaint, filed on Jan. 15, says Goodwyn allegedly entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6. The FBI agent says Goodwyn was seen in a video where he was called out by Anthime Gionet, known by his internet name "Baked Alaska." Gionet was arrested and also faces charges.

Goodwyn was seen wearing dark sunglasses, a Make America Great Again hat, and a gray jacket, the complaint says.

Goodwyn then was directed out of the building by a U.S. Capitol Police officer and called the officer an "oathbreaker," the complaint says. He yelled for people to get the officer's badge number as he left.

The FBI received a tip that helped identify him and the FBI matched Goodwyn's drivers license photo with the social media video.

On Goodwyn's Instagram account he allegedly wrote "I didn't break or take anything but I went inside for a couple minutes." That post was included in the criminal complaint.

The FBI says he is a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys, a group known to be present at the Capitol on Jan. 6.