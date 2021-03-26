Carrollton man arrested in relation to Jan. 6 Capitol riots, FBI says

It marks the FBI's Dallas Division 20th arrest in relation to the assault on the U.S. Capitol, officials said.

CARROLLTON, Texas — A Carrollton man was arrested Friday morning in relation to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

David Lee Judd faces charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers of employees and civil disorder.

He will make his initial court appearance in the Eastern District of Texas. No other details on his arrest were currently available.

The North Texans arrested in relation to the Capitol riot include one who claimed to be a citizen journalist and a former real estate agent who took a private jet with others to the Capitol.

They are mostly facing charges of remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority and impeding official functions, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno said in a statement that the office is fortunate to have the continued support of North Texas residents as they have provided tips or encouraged loved ones to turn themselves in.

"However, some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified and we ask again for your assistance in identifying additional perpetrators of these heinous acts," DeSarno said in a statement. "We will continue to uphold our mission to defend the Constitution and protect the American people and their rights."