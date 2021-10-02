FBI says man from The Colony assaulted an officer at Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Daniel Ray Caldwell was arrested at his workplace in Richardson.

A man was arrested Wednesday morning at his workplace in Richardson on charges related to the U.S. Capitol insurrection, FBI officials say.

Daniel Ray Caldwell, of The Colony, was arrested by FBI agents. The FBI says Caldwell participated in the Capitol riot and assaulted an officer.

He faces four charges:

Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

At least 10 North Texans have been arrested in relation to the Capitol riot, including one who claimed to be a citizen journalist and a former real estate agent who took a private jet with others to the Capitol.

They are mostly facing charges of remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority and impeding official functions, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

This is the first publicly known arrest in North Texas for the riot with a charge of injuring an officer.