Family to view video footage of the night Marvin Scott III died in custody at Collin County Jail

Marvin Scott III died on March 14 while in custody at the Collin County Jail. The names of the officers involved and videos have not been publicly released.

For weeks, people have been calling for justice for Marvin Scott III. He died on March 14 while in custody at the Collin County Jail.

On Wednesday morning, Scott's family went to the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney to watch the videos of how the 26-year-old died. The family also received the autopsy results.

They are holding a press conference at 2 p.m., where they will also address the news of a Collin County detention officer who has been reinstated after successfully appealing their termination.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said an internal investigation found that Scott died after multiple policies and procedures were violated. Seven detention officers were fired and an eighth officer who was under investigation resigned.

Supporters of Marvin Scott are gathered at the Collin County Courthouse.



They prayed with Scott’s sister LaChay Batts before she and attorney Lee Merrit examine nearly 5 hours of jail video showing the night Scott died in custody.



Who were the officers involved in Marvin Scott's in-custody death?

The Collin County Sheriff's Office has yet to release the names of the detention officers who were fired. There is a civil service process that the terminated employees can use to appeal their firing, and one of them did so successfully. Five of the others are going through that same process, officials said.

Just one day ago, Skinner said he disagreed with the decision to give the officer their job back and said he was exploring his options.

WFAA has made a public records request for the names of those fired but the request was denied and sent to the Attorney General for their opinion. Lawyers for Collin County said releasing the names would jeopardize the personal safety of those involved. But Scott family attorney Lee Merrit disagreed.

"There has been no record of vigilantes going after officers suspected of a crime," Merrit said. "What there has been evidence of, is officers avoiding accountability because of assistance to the government and the AG's office."

What we know about the events leading up to Marvin Scott's death

Scott was taken into custody on March 14 by Allen police, who said he was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, which is a class B misdemeanor.

The incident started with security personnel at the Allen Outlet Mall alerting Allen police to Scott in the parking lot. Merritt said police were initially called because of the suspected smell of marijuana.

Paramedics took Scott to a hospital first because police thought he had taken drugs and said he was acting in an erratic manner. He spent three hours there before he was taken to jail.

Scott was transported to the Collin County Detention Facility around 6 p.m. that day.

Skinner said while in the jail's booking lobby, Scott exhibited some "strange behavior," so detention officers tried to secure him to a restraint bed. He said during the process the officers used pepper spray once and also placed a spit mask on his face.

About four hours later, around 10:30 p.m. while being placed on the restraint bed, Skinner said Scott became unresponsive. Nursing staff called an ambulance and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The family and their attorney say Scott suffered from schizophrenia and law enforcement knew that based on his past arrests.

"There are protocols with people with mental health issues when officers are aware, they are supposed to follow, and that did not happen here, resulting in an unnecessary death,” Merritt said.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. The agency has not released any videos or commented on the case.