Collin County Sheriff's Office to address in-custody death of 26-year-old Marvin Scott III

Marvin Scott III of Frisco died Sunday at the Collin County jail. He was 26 years old.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Collin County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference at 9 a.m. Friday to address the in-custody death of a man that occurred at a county jail.

Officials said 26-year-old Marvin Scott III died Sunday. Seven Collin County jail employees have been placed on leave while the Texas Rangers conduct an investigation into the circumstances of his death. No details have been publicly released about what happened.

Scott was taken into custody earlier in the day by Allen police, who said he was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, which is a class B misdemeanor. Scott was transported to the Collin County Detention Facility, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Attorney Lee Merritt told WFAA that Scott's mental health crisis was not appropriately addressed by police and detention officers.

The incident started with security personnel at the Allen outlet mall alerting Allen police to Scott in the parking lot. Merritt said police were initially called because of the suspected smell of marijuana. According to the attorney, Scott was incoherent when approached by officers which likely led them to take Scott to Texas Health Presbyterian in Allen. Merritt said a doctor signed off that Scott was "fit to be incarcerated."

Scott was taken to the Collin County jail where, the attorney said, Scott suffered several mental health episodes. Merritt said seven detention officers with the Collin County jail tried to restrain Scott into his cell. Merritt said the use of force by the detention officers against Scott was overly physical.

"They took him to jail, and in that jail, he was killed and the men who participated in that, their acts were criminal," said Merritt.

The seven detention employees were placed on leave, per department policy, and an internal administrative investigation has been ordered.

No other details were released pending the Rangers' investigation, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said. Merritt said the initial autopsy showed that Scott's death may have been heart-related. WFAA is seeking to independently review the coroner's findings. The family and attorney intend to hire an independent forensic examiner to determine the cause of death.