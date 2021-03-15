7 employees on administrative leave following in-custody death at Collin County jail, officials say

Marvin D. Scott III of Frisco was arrested earlier in the day by Allen police

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Updated at 6:20 p.m. to include more information on Scott's arrest.

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a 26-year-old man died while in custody on Sunday, officials said. Seven employees at Collin County jail have been placed on administrative leave.

Marvin D. Scott III of Frisco was taken into custody earlier in the day by Allen police, who say he was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, which is a class B misdemeanor. Scott was transported to the Collin County Detention Facility, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The seven detention employees were placed on leave, per department policy, and an internal administrative investigation has been ordered.

No other details were released pending the Rangers' investigation, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said.