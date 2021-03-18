Denton County jury declines to indict officer involved in shooting of UNT student

Darius Tarver, 23, was shot and killed by police officers on Jan. 21 outside of his apartment in Denton. Police released bodycam footage of the incident.

DENTON, Texas — A Denton County grand jury issued a no bill Thursday in relation to the police shooting death of a college student in January 2020.

Darius Tarver, 23, was shot and killed by police officers on Jan. 21 outside his apartment at a student apartment complex in Denton. Police told WFAA that the night of the incident officers responded to calls of someone acting erratically at the apartment complex Forum at Denton Station on Inman Street.

The Denton County District Attorney's Office notified the Denton Police Department Thursday.

The involved officer remained on administrative duty pending the outcome of the internal investigation, which will conclude in the next 30 days. It will determine whether training and department policies were followed, the department said.

Just one week before his death, Tarver had survived a bad car accident where family told WFAA the roads were icy that day. The crash put him in the ICU and he was released from the hospital the next day.

Police said Tarver had a frying pan and a meat cleaver in his hands, didn’t obey commands and slashed an officer’s uniform.

The family shared concerns that his release may have been too early and the family worried the accident changed him.

The night of the shooting, multiple people called 911 saying a man was banging on numerous doors and yelling for people to open them up.

Police said Tarver had a cleaver in one hand and a frying pan in the other. Authorities said he ignored the officer's commands and charged at officers after being tased.