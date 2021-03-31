'It hurts': Marvin Scott's family buries him in St. Louis while Collin County investigators look into his in-custody death

Marvin Scott III was laid to rest in his hometown of St. Louis Tuesday. Meanwhile, investigators in Collin County continue to investigate his in-custody death.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — It was a day LaSandra and Marvin Scott Jr. weren't ready for.

"It hurts. It hurts so bad. My baby,” LaSandra said.

They brought their son Marvin Scott III, lovingly called "Little Marvin," back home to St. Louis to lay him to rest Tuesday.

"It wasn't supposed to be like this,” LaSandra said.

Marvin grew up here, graduating from Heritage High School. He played football and made As until his parents say he got sick. Eventually, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, but they thought he was getting better.

“This last year he was actually doing really well, really well,” said Marvin Scott Jr.

Two weeks ago Marvin Scott III was arrested by Allen police with less than two ounces of marijuana. He was booked in the Collin County jail, where he later died. The sheriff says detention officers struggled with him, tried to restrain him to a bed, pepper-sprayed him and used a spit hood on him.

"It's inhumane, it's inhumane,” LaSandra said.

The Collin County Sheriff's Department says body cameras and cameras in the jail captured what happened, but the case was turned over to the Texas Rangers. They have yet to release the video or answer questions about the investigation into the seven detention officers who are now on administrative leave.

"I want everyone held accountable,” said Marvin Scott Jr.

The sheriff is also conducting a separate investigation into his employees to see if they should be disciplined or fired.

Supporters continue to hold protests every night in front of the Collin County jail demanding justice.