Family of Marvin Scott to be joined by relatives of Atatiana Jefferson, Botham Jean at justice rally

The 'Justice for Marvin Scott Rally' is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday outside the Collin County Courthouse.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The family of Marvin Scott III wants answers. They will speak at a rally Friday night in McKinney to demand justice for their son.

Scott died in-custody at the Collin County jail on March 14. Seven jail employees have been put on leave and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

The families of Atatiana Jefferson and Botham Jean will join Scott's family at the rally outside Collin County Courthouse at 7 p.m. Friday.

Officials said Scott was arrested by Allen police on March 14 for possession of fewer than 2 ounces of marijuana. They said he also appeared to be in a mental health crisis.

Paramedics took Scott to a hospital first because police thought he had taken drugs and said he was acting in an erratic manner, officials said. He spent three hours there before he was taken to the Collin County jail.

Scott was transported to the Collin County Detention Facility around 6 p.m.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said while in the jail's booking lobby, Scott exhibited some "strange behavior," so detention officers tried to secure him to a restraint bed. He said during the process the officers used pepper spray once and also placed a spit mask on his face.

About four hours later, around 10:30 p.m. while being placed on the restraint bed, Skinner said Scott became unresponsive. Nursing staff called an ambulance and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The family and their attorney say Scott suffered from schizophrenia and law enforcement knew that based on his past arrests.

"There's different protocols with people with mental health issues that when officers are aware of it they are supposed to take certain precautions. They were not taken here," said Lee Merritt, attorney for the Scott family.

His family wants to see video footage of what happened leading up to his death. They also said more mental health precautions should have been taken.

"The death of this young man is a profound tragedy and we have an obligation to uncover the full and complete truth," Skinner said during a news conference last week.

Jefferson and Jean were both killed by police officers in North Texas. Their cases gained national attention.

Jefferson, 28, was playing video games with her nephew at her Fort Worth home when former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean walked into the backyard in October 2019. She had gotten up to look out the window when she was shot, police records show. Dean is charged with murder in Jefferson's death.

Jean, 26, was shot and killed by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in September 2018, while he was eating ice cream inside his own apartment.