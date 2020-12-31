Where can I sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine? Here are some providers in North Texas that will alert you

The state health department doesn’t have a central place or website to sign up, but some providers in North Texas will alert you when doses are available.

The State Department of Health Services doesn’t have a central place or website to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations, but some providers in North Texas will alert you to let you know when it's your turn.

Remember, the vaccine supply is currently very limited so it may take some time until the provider has a vaccine for you.

John Peter Smith Hospital

John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth has started administering vaccines to people in the 1B group.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County has created a website where people can find out when they’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tarrant County Public Health is one of many providers who will distribute the vaccine in the county.

The website will help people schedule a clinic appointment. It won’t alert the person if a hospital, pharmacy or other provider has a vaccine available for the group. The alert is only for the Tarrant County Public Health.

Go here for the website and to view the five steps to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Denton County

Denton County opened up registration for county residents on Wednesday, but closed it once all vaccine stock was allocated.

The county said registration will reopen when they receive additional doses of the vaccine.

MidCities Pharmacy

MidCities Pharmacy in Hurst has already administered the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and is waiting to receive more, the pharmacy’s website says.

There is no estimated time on when the pharmacy will receive more vaccines, but people can pre-register with an online form here. There are over 3,000 people already registered.

The pharmacy asks that people not call because it slows down the process.

Tom Thumb

Tom Thumb has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide COVID-19 vaccines to customers.

“We expect all our pharmacies will have the COVID-19 vaccine when it is more broadly available,” the website says.

There’s a form online where people can sign up to receive updates on the COVID-19 vaccine. Go here to sign up.

HEB Pharmacy

HEB Pharmacy said that in the coming days, people will be able to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination through their website scheduler.

Currently, HEB is vaccinating healthcare providers in Phase 1A. Some pharmacies have received limited quantities of the Moderna vaccine to help vaccinate community healthcare providers, HEB said.

The vaccine is not currently available to the general public at HEB Pharmacy.

What about Collin County or Dallas County?

Collin County Health Care Services does not have any vaccine available for the general public, the department website said.

Future locations of the vaccine will include doctor's offices, hospitals, and local pharmacies. Not every site will provide the vaccine, and you will need to contact the facility directly to determine if they have the vaccine available for the public.