Phase 1B: What you need to know and do before getting the COVID-19 vaccine

State health officials have opened up vaccinations to Texans in Phase 1B. This includes Texans 65 years old and older and those with certain medical conditions.

Texans 65 years old and older and those with certain chronic medical conditions can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

This is a part of Phase 1B of the state's vaccine distribution plan.

The previous group, phase 1A, included healthcare workers and first responders.

DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt released the following statement Tuesday on vaccine administration in Texas:

“All providers that have received COVID-19 vaccine must immediately vaccinate healthcare workers, Texans over the age of 65, and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19. No vaccine should be kept in reserve.”

Who can get the vaccine in Phase 1B?

According to the DSHS, Texans in Phase 1B may begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine immediately. Phase 1B includes:

People 65 years old and older

People 16 years old and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the coronavirus, including but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus



Is asthma one of the conditions for Phase 1B?

No, asthma is not of the chronic medical conditions that will allow you to be included in Phase 1B. This is considered a respiratory condition.

When can I get it?

As of Tuesday, if you are included in the Phase 1B group, you can get the COVID-19 vaccine if your local provider has enough vaccine shots available.

Do you have to prove your chronic medical condition?

As of right now, there is no defined way Texas vaccination sites will require proof for someone with a chronic medical condition. It is depends on what county you live in.

For example, Tarrant County Public Health has an online COVID-19 vaccination form that, when filled out, will tell you what priority group you are a part of.

If you fall into this Phase 1B category and want to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, you should contact your medical provider or doctor and ask what you need to get or do for proof.

Where can I get the vaccine?

If you are in Phase B, you can use the DSHS COVID-19 vaccine provider locations map to see if there is a provider in your area that has received a shipment of one of the vaccines.

Your ability to get a vaccine will still depend on that supply and demand, so call ahead to your provider to see when they can schedule an appointment for you.

Texas will receive more vaccine each week so people can check the online map weekly for updated information.

Here is a list of some Dallas locations that have received their vaccine shots, according to DSHS:

Baylor Scott & White Pharmacy No. 101: 3600 Gaston Ave.

Baylor University Medical Center Dallas: 3500 Gaston Ave.

Children’s Medical Center Of Dallas: 1935 Medical District Drive

City Hospital At White Rock: 9440 Poppy Drive

Dallas Medical Center: 7 Medical Pkwy.

Dougherty’s Pharmacy: 5959 Royal Lane, Suite 515

Hampton Apothecary Lp: 2701 S. Hampton Road, Suite 100

Healing Hands Ministries: 8515 Greenville Ave., Suite N-112

HealthCore Physicians Group: 8210 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 230

Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center: 650 S. Griffin St.

MD Family Clinic - Hampton: 2815 S. Hampton Road

MD Family Clinic: 9709 Bruton Road

MD Family Marsh - Dallas: 9991 Marsh Lane

MD Kids Pediatrics - Cockrell Hill: 4351 DFW Turnpike, Suite 150

MD Kids Pediatrics - Dallas: 655 W. Illinois Ave., Suite 916

MD Kids Pediatrics - Lake Highlands: 8330 Abrams Road

MD Kids Pediatrics - Oak Cliff: 3434 W. Illinois Ave., Suite 306-3

MD Progressive Care: 3500 Oak Lawn Ave.

Medical City Dallas Hospital: 7777 Forest Lane

Medical City Green Oaks Hospital: 7808 Clodus Fields Drive

Medical City Heart and Spine Hospitals: 11970 N. Central Expy.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center: 1441 N. Beckley Ave.

Neighborcare Clinic: 2261 Singleton Blvd., Suite 101

North Texas Infectious Diseases Consultants: 9301 North Central Expy.

North Texas Preferred Health Partners: 3417 Gaston Ave.

Park Cities Surgery Center: 6901 Snider Plaza

Parkland Employee Physicians Office: 7920 Elmbrook Drive, Suite 120

Parkland Hospital: 5200 Harry Hines Blvd.

Parkland Occupational Health Services: 5201 Harry Hines Blvd.

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children: 2222 Wellborn St.

Tom Thumb Pharmacy No. 3296: 2380 N. Field St.

UT Southwestern Medical Center: 5323 Harry Hines Blvd.

What if the provider I want to go to doesn't have enough vaccines available?

Being a part of Phase 1B doesn't automatically mean the location you call will be able to give you a vaccination.

A provider has to have enough vaccine doses available, and if someone in Phase 1A still needs to get their first dose, that person takes priority.

Will there be outdoor locations to get the vaccine?

As of right now, the main vaccine provider locations in Texas take place inside and include:

community clinic

hospital

local health department

long-term care facility

medical practice

pharmacy

Do I have to register to get the vaccine?

No. There is no registration required to get the vaccine in Texas.

Do I need to wear a mask when I get the vaccine?

Yes. The CDC recommends people wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when in contact with others outside your household, when in healthcare facilities, and when receiving any vaccine, including a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who has trouble breathing or is unable to remove a mask without assistance should not wear a mask. For more information, visit considerations for wearing masks.

Do I need to take anything with me?

Getting one of these vaccines in Texas won't require you to show any type of documentation or proof of residency, according to DSHS.

When you go to your appointment, the CDC says to remember to cover your mouth and nose with a mask when you are around others and to stay at least six feet away from others.

What should my provider give me after getting the shot?

You should receive a vaccination card or printout that tells you what COVID-19 vaccine you received, the date you received it, and where you received it.

You should also receive a paper or electronic version of a fact sheet that tells you more about the specific COVID-19 vaccine you are being offered. Each authorized COVID-19 vaccine has its own fact sheet that contains information to help you understand the risks and benefits of receiving that specific vaccine.

If I already contract the COVID-19 virus, do I still need to get the vaccine?

The CDC says the COVID-19 vaccination should be offered to you regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 infection. You should not be required to have an antibody test before you are vaccinated.

However, anyone currently infected with COVID-19 should wait to get vaccinated until after their illness has resolved and after they have met the criteria to discontinue isolation.

Additionally, current evidence suggests that reinfection with the virus that causes COVID-19 is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection. Therefore, people with a recent infection may delay vaccination until the end of that 90-day period if desired.

Are there any side effects?

The CDC has learned of reports that some people have experienced severe allergic reactions—also known as anaphylaxis—after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

As an example, an allergic reaction is considered severe when a person needs to be treated with epinephrine or if they must go to the hospital.

The CDC says it is currently monitoring reports of these types of reactions and has created a section on its website explaining potential side effects.

How many times do I have to get it?

The two authorized and recommended vaccines to prevent COVID-19 in the United States both need two shots to be effective.

There is one COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 3 clinical trials in the United States that uses one shot.

Who can get the vaccine in the next phase?