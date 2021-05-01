Collin County launches website for COVID-19 vaccine registration

The Collin County health department is one of many providers that will distribute the vaccine in the county.

On Tuesday, Collin County launched a website where residents can sign up for a vaccine waitlist if they are in groups for Phase 1A or 1B.

The online form will take requests in the order they are received. It will let residents know where they are in line for the vaccine and notify them when vaccines become available from the county's health department. It will also let residents schedule an appointment.

As of Tuesday morning, the county has yet to receive any new shipments of the vaccine from the state health department, the health department said.

The county receives short notice on vaccine shipments and will post vaccine availability on its website www.collincountytx.gov.

Vaccines in the county are limited, so the health department says people should contact their primary health care provider and local pharmacy to inquire about vaccine availability.

Most private health care providers, like pharmacies, hospitals, physicians, maintain their own vaccine waitlists separate from the Collin County Health Care Services waitlist.