Here's how to register for a COVID-19 vaccine through UT Southwestern

Registration will be limited to the first 10,000 people, but will open each week as new doses are available.

UT Southwestern announced it is launching a public portal to allow eligible Texas residents to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a state designated vaccination hub, UT Southwestern plans to offer immunization appointments at three locations in Dallas:

UT Southwestern West Campus Building 3 (ninth floor), 2001 Inwood Road (driving directions and parking information)



Market Hall, 2200 N Stemmons Freeway



RedBird Mall, 3662 W Camp Wisdom Road

Those currently eligible for vaccines include individuals who meet the state criteria or have a medical condition that the CDC identifies as high risk, which includes asthma, hypertension and dementia.

To sign up, visit UT Southwestern's vaccine registration portal. There, individuals must create an account in MyChart and complete a short questionnaire.

Individuals who complete the survey will be sent an activation code from mychart@utsouthwestern.edu within three to four business days.

Once registered and logged in, people will be able to search for open vaccination appointments.

Due to limited supply, appointments are expected to fill quickly. UT Southwestern said it will update available appointments as more vaccine becomes available.

The registration portal will be open for the first 10,000 people to sign up. Then UT Southwestern said it will pause to register eligible people on the list. Their goal is to vaccinate those eligible within a three-week period.

Registration availability is expected to open weekly as new doses become available.