Here's where to register for a vaccine mega site regardless of which North Texas county you live in

Texas is switching up its vaccine rollout to reach more people: officials are now focusing on mass vaccination hubs instead of sending doses to many providers across the state.

The mass vaccine hubs are in many counties across Texas and you don’t have to be a resident in those counties to sign up.

Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties are allowing people who are not residents to register to get vaccinated.

The hubs across Texas will be getting 158,825 doses this week, state officials said Sunday. Another 38,300 doses will go to other providers across the state.

Dallas County

Dallas County is offering vaccines to people who do not live in the county. The vaccine mega center opened Monday at Fair Park.

Right now, the vaccine is being offered to people in the 1A and 1B groups. The county is prioritizing residents who are 75 and older and to those with chronic illnesses.

More than 140,000 people have signed up for the vaccine using the Dallas County Health and Human Services website. Appointments are being scheduled.

”Just be patient. Sign up. We’ll get with you,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins added.

To register for the COVID-19 vaccine, you can visit the Dallas County Health and Human Services website here to register.

Denton County

Denton County is allowing any person in 1A or 1B to register for the waitlist, no matter where they live.

The county’s mass vaccination clinics will be drive-thru by appointment only, which will be verified through a confirmation email or text.

To sign up, go to DentonCounty.gov/vaccine and select the Vaccine Interest Portal.

Community members with an appointment should arrive within their time slot, the county health department said.

The clinics start at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 12 and at 7:30 a.m. Thursday Jan. 14.

Remain in your vehicle and wear a mask. If you are a part of Phase 1A, bring proof of employment.

Tarrant County open to residents from 10 counties

Tarrant County's mega-sites will only serve residents of these 10 counties: Ellis, Johnson, Hood, Somervell, Erath, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wise, Montague and Cook, said Judge Glen Whitley on Monday.

There will be a vaccine site at Hurst Conference Center at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The address is 1601 Campus Drive, Hurst, 76054.

Appointments have been already given to people who signed up through Tarrant County Public Health.

Go here for the Tarrant County website and to view the five steps to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, Tarrant County has announced a partnership with Texas Health Resources, which will be taking about 7,000 patients from the county's wait list and scheduling immunization appointments.

What about Collin County?

Collin County leaders say their mega vaccine centers will be open to all Texans who are in Phase 1A and 1B, but first they just need more doses from the state.

"The partnering agencies have already secured multiple locations suitable for vaccine mega-centers," said Judge Chris Hill in an email. "The only element missing from the operational plan is the vaccine itself, which is provided at the sole discretion of DSHS [the state health department]."

On Monday, the Collin County Commissioners court voted to have a private company set up a mega-site in the county as soon as the state health department provides vaccines to the county.

The county's vaccine waitlist already had more than 83,000 sign-ups as of Monday morning. Go here for the Collin County vaccine waitlist.

Representatives of the company, Curative Medical Associates, said they were capable of delivering up to 6,000 doses per day for each mega-site.