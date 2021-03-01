Dallas County creates website for COVID-19 vaccine registration

To register for the vaccine, residents do need to be a part of either Phase 1A or 1B at this time.

Dallas County has created a website where residents can register and prescreen to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if they are part of Phase 1A or 1B.

“Right now, we have no remaining vaccine but expect more from the state soon. We still have people in phase 1A that must be given the vaccine even as we begin phase 1B,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in the Saturday announcement.

Click here for the website. The county lists answers to a number of commonly asked questions about the vaccine on its website, including who is eligible to receive it at this time.

At the top of the page, there is a link to register to receive the vaccine for Dallas County residents who are a part of Phase 1A or 1B.

To register for the vaccine, residents do need to be a part of either of those phases at this time, according to the website. The county is currently distributing the Moderna vaccine, which is also only available to people who are 18 or older.

The link at the top of the page will take residents to a form that will pre-screen them for eligibility.

The form will then require answers for:

Name

Address

Phone number

Birthdate and age

Gender

Race and ethnicity

Field of work and whether or not that work is in Dallas County

Any underlying medical conditions

"Please note that current vaccine availability is extremely limited," the form will say at the top of the page. "This form will be used for initial registration and pre-screening for vaccination eligibility at [Dallas County Health and Human Services] only. Other locations may have additional availability."

The form will be used by officials to determine where a resident falls in line to receive the vaccine.

"Priority within 1B will be given to those with the highest vulnerability scores until more vaccine is available," Jenkins said in the announcement.

That will change as the county receives more doses, which will allow officials to work through the registration list.

"As more vaccine becomes available, we will work through the registration list and determine eligibility," DCHHS Director Philip Huang said.

The county is waiting on additional vaccine allocations from the state to be able to do that.

It's important to note that this website only registers residents with the county health department, and is not the same thing as signing up with a local doctor's office or pharmacy.

"Each entity that is distributing the vaccine may approach this process differently, so if you plan to receive your immunization from a hospital, pharmacy or doctor, it will be a different registration process," according to the county's website.