When can Texans in Phase 1B get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Phase 1B includes Texans 65 years old and older and those with certain chronic medical conditions.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) says it's opening up vaccinations to Texans in Phase 1B.

Since Dec. 14, Texas has been in Phase 1A of vaccine allocation, which prioritizes frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. This week, first responders have also begun receiving their first doses of the vaccine.

According to the DSHS, starting Monday, Dec. 28, and continuing into January, Texans in Phase 1B may begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Phase 1B includes:

People 65 years old and older

People 16 years old and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the coronavirus, including but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus



However, this doesn't mean that people in Phase 1B can just stroll into their doctor's offices and get a shot. It's all about supply and demand.

A provider has to have enough vaccine doses available and if someone in Phase 1A still needs to get their first dose, they take priority.

If you are in Phase B, you can use the DSHS COVID-19 vaccine provider locations map to see if there is a provider in your area that has received a shipment of one of the vaccines. Your ability to get a vaccine will still depend on that supply and demand, so call ahead to your provider to see when they can schedule an appointment for you.

These providers are expected to receive shipments of the vaccines this week. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Texas, click here.