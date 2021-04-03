COVID-19 updates: The Potter's House to open as vaccination hub

DALLAS — This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.
The Potter's House in Dallas is one of the largest churches in North Texas and will soon be the next COVID-19 vaccination site for the City of Dallas.
According to the City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management, this week's operations will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday by appointment only.
Mayor Eric Johnson reached out to residents Wednesday on the Nextdoor app, saying vaccines will be available at the church by appointment only. He also encouraged residents to register online or call 1-855-466-8639.
The Potter’s House vaccination hub will use a QR code system and will be reserved for first doses only. Anyone due for a second dose will most likely get it at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas.
The Potter's House is located at 6777 W Kiest Blvd in Dallas.
