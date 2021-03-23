Texas opening COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all adults

The state will open vaccinations to all adults starting March 29.

Texas will open COVID-19 vaccination appointments to all adults next week, state officials announced Tuesday.

While providers will continue to prioritize older adults, all adults will be eligible to receive a vaccine starting March 29, officials said.

Imelda Garcia, the state health department's associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, explained in a news release that the state should have enough vaccine supply to now open up vaccines to all adults.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” Garcia said. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death – such as older adults.”

Providers will still immediately move anyone age 80 or older to the front of their vaccine lines, officials said.

The state will also launch a website next week to help people register for the shot through some public health providers.

Officials say online registration will be the best option for most people, but the state will also launch a toll-free number for Texans to make an appointment.

Most vaccines have received emergency approval for people age 18 and older, while the Pfizer vaccine has been granted approval for those 16 and older.

Trials are currently underway for a pediatric version of the Moderna vaccine.