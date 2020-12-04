It's been a different kind of Holy Week and Passover for the faithful all around the world this year as millions stay home and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a sight many would have never predicted, Pope Francis celebrated Easter Maas in a mostly empty St. Peter's Basilica.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a special Easter message, encouraging Texans to remember the hope that the holiday brings.

"It is especially during times like these that we must find strength in our faith," he said. "Together, we will make it through this challenge."

With churches closed to the public, millions will watch Easter services online, instead of in person, to observe the holiday. Even Andrea Bocelli will hold a livestreaming event on YouTube from the Duomo di Milano to celebrate the holiday, raise money and bring hope to those affected by the pandemic.

And while many won't be able to be to gather in person, there are still things you can do to celebrate at home and bring everyone together.

Top updates for Sunday, April 12:

While Americans will still need to spend some more time under stay-at-home orders, a plan is being mapped out in North Texas for how to reopen everything when we get to that point.

The IRS now has a tool for people who don't normally file tax returns to register to receive a stimulus check. Here's how to fill it out.

Three more people died in Denton County from COVID-19, officials said Saturday. All three had been residents at the Denton Rehabilitation Center.

Parks, testing sites closed for Easter

Several cities across North Texas closed parks ahead of Easter weekend to prevent the spread of coronavirus. They did so in the hopes people would not gather together to celebrate the holiday with those outside their household.

Also closed for Easter Sunday will be the Dallas drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites. Both locations will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

Rockwall County now up to 26 cases as North Texas reports nearly 3,800

There have now been nearly 3,800 cases of COVID-19 reported across North Texas since the outbreak began, according to local health officials.

Rockwall County officials reported two more additional cases had been confirmed Sunday morning, bringing the county's total to 26.

Dallas County by far has the highest recorded case count, reporting 1,644 total cases. The county has had 27 deaths from the disease thus far, also the highest in the region, which has seen nearly 80 deaths altogether.

