Where are the drive-thru testing sites located?

A drive-thru testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day in downtown Dallas at the American Airlines Center located at 2500 Victory Boulevard.

A second drive-thru test site will open on March 22 at the Ellis Davis Field House located at 9191 South Polk Street in Dallas.

What are the criteria for getting tested in Dallas?

Individuals must meet one of the following requirements in order to be tested at any of the Dallas County drive-thru locations.

Must be 65 years old or older

Must be a first responder

Must be a healthcare worker

Must be a DART driver

Must show a temperature of 99.6 or higher

Anyone with a doctor's note can also get tested at the two locations

Dallas County will accept people to be tested from other counties if they meet the criteria.

Parkland Hospital location:

Parkland Hospital offers drive-thru testing by appointment only for current Parkland patients who meet the medically necessary criteria with a Parkland physician’s order.

First responders and healthcare workers can also be tested at this location.

Parkland patients can contact the COVID-19 Patient Line at 214-590-8060.

How long does it take to get test results?

It will take 3 days to get test results back. People should follow their doctor’s instructions during that waiting time.

Are there any coronavirus hotlines?

Questions about COVID-19 can be answered by calling 211 or going online.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

According to the CDC, these symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

Fever

Cough

Chest Pain

Shortness of breath

