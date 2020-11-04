Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in North Texas have exceeded 3,400 and there are at least 70 confirmed deaths.

For the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services has provided cumulative test totals for each county.

Prior to the new document being released, testing numbers were posted by overall state totals.

As of April 8, here are the cumulative totals for the four major counties in North Texas:

Dallas County- 9,456 tests

Tarrant County- 6,290 tests

Denton County- 3,207 tests

Collin County- 2,605 tests

Totals for other counties Texas can be found by clicking here.

During a Friday interview, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley told WFAA he was frustrated because he didn’t know how many tests had been performed in his county.

“From the very beginning, I have been trying to find a way to determine how many tests are being done, not how many positive tests have come back, but how many tests have been done on a county by county basis. we’ve been unable to get that breakdown,” he said.

Whitley had said he personally spoke to the CEO of Abbot Labs, as well as other companies putting out tests to try to increase Tarrant County’s ability to test and track.

He said he believes it’ll happen in the next two to three weeks.

Top updates for Saturday, April 11:

Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday afternoon that Texans appear to be flattening the curve on the spread of the new coronavirus. But he also urged caution saying it is "too early to declare" success.

Several cities across North Texas closed parks ahead of Easter weekend to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Dallas drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Easter Sunday. Both locations will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

Dallas closes drive-thru testing site due to weather conditions

Saturday morning, Dallas officials closed one of its drive-thru testing sites due to weather conditions.

The American Airlines Center site will remain open until 5 p.m., but officials have suspended testing for the rest of the day at the Ellis Davis Field House.

Both drive-thru testing sites will be closed Sunday and will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.

