The University of North Texas at Dallas and the North Texas Food Bank are working together to launch a second drive-thru pantry.

UNT Dallas officials say there has been a high demand for food in the southern Dallas community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We saw firsthand during our initial drive-thru food pantry the dire need for food during this public health crisis,” UNT Dallas President Bob Mong said in a news release.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 14 a free drive-thru service will be open for all community members at the UNT Dallas campus.

Officials say individuals who will be handling and loading boxes of food will follow social distancing guidelines.

Anyone in need of food will complete an intake form in their car and then personnel from the Texas National Guard will be on-site to load a box of shelf-stable food in the trunk.

The NTFB truck will be parked in Lot 2, which is to the right of the main entrance.

UNT Dallas police officers will then direct the flow of traffic entering and exiting the campus.

“It is crucial that we come together to help our students, faculty, staff, and neighbors in need. We are grateful to partner with the North Texas Food Bank and serve these communities,” Mong said.

