Fort Worth was the first of several cities across North Texas to close parks ahead of Easter weekend.

Local officials said the ban on park gatherings was issued in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the Dallas-Fort Worth area surpassed 3,000 cases of COVID-19 and there are at least 60 confirmed deaths.

Instead of going to the city parks for Easter festivities, local leaders are urging residents to celebrate at home and only leave for essential activities.

Parks in Dallas

For the first time in the city's history, Dallas officials made the decision to close all 397 parks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

City parks and golf courses will close at 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday. Trails will remain open, officials say.

Dallas officials made the announcement Wednesday night.

Parks in Fort Worth

On Tuesday, Fort Worth officials announced festivities at city parks will not be permitted.

The ban of Easter egg hunts, parties, and group activities at city parks is in efforts to strengthen social distancing and prevent large groups of people, officials say.

In a news release, Fort Worth city officials stated in order to discourage gatherings at parks, they are going to close vehicle access to “many popular parks” on Sunday.

Parks in Grapevine

On Wednesday, Grapevine officials stated that due to elevated water levels at Grapevine Lake, most lake parks and boat ramps are already closed and have limited parking and vehicle access.

Officials say Grapevine Police Department will have officers patrolling public parks this weekend. Anyone who is parked illegally on roadways could be cited.

Parks in Haltom City

Haltom City officials announced Wednesday they will be closing vehicle access to all city parks beginning Thursday.

Haltom City was the second city in Tarrant County to take the measure in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.

Both Haltom City and Fort Worth officials say police and code enforcement officers may issue citations in parks to those who do not follow social distancing standards.

Parks in Red Oak

On Thursday, City of Red Oak officials announced all parks will be closed from Friday through Sunday.

The closure includes all city parks, pavilions, walking trails, basketball courts, and restrooms, according to a news release.

Crews will place signs, caution tape, barriers, and have regular patrols to enforce the closures in the community.

State parks

All state parks and historic sites in Texas will be closed indefinitely in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the measure Tuesday. The historic sites and state parks closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen at the governor's orders.

"The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people," the governor said in a written statement.

