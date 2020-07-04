Holy Week, Easter and Passover services that can be streamed online

Christians and Jews across the globe are looking for new ways to practice their faith as many places of worship have closed their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and families and friends are prohibited from gathering together.
With Holy Week, Easter and Passover approaching, live streams, Zoom calls, and Facebook Lives have become the easiest ways for places of worship to reach the faithful.
This year, Easter is Sunday, April 12, with Good Friday and Maundy Thursday preceding it.
Passover begins the night of April 8 and lasts until the evening of April 16.
Below is a list of Dallas-Fort Worth area places of worship that are streaming religious services this week.
Editor's note: Thanks to the hundreds of people who sent information about their church. We are no longer accepting submissions, but still working to add streams to our story.
Churches
Anglican
Assembly of God
Baptist
- Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church
- Bethlehem Baptist Church
- Birchman Baptist Church
- Broadway Baptist Church
- CenterPointe Baptist Church for the Communities
- Crosspoint Church - McKinney
- Emory Baptist Church
- Field Street Baptist - Cleburne
- Fielder Church
- First Baptist Church Arlington
- First Baptist Dallas
- First Baptist Church at the Fields- Carrollton
- First Baptist Church Garland
- First Baptist Mansfield
- First Baptist McKinney
- First Baptist Rockwall
- First Baptist - Terrell
- First Colleyville
- Friendship-West Baptist Church-Dallas
- Gateway Community Church- Wylie
- Glenview Church- Haltom City
- Graceview Baptist Church
- Greater Golden Gate Baptist Church- Dallas
- Hulen Street Church
- Lake Pointe Church
- LifePointe Church
- New Mount Zion Baptist Church
- North Park Baptist Church- North Richland Hills
- Open Door Baptist Church- Mesquite
- Park Cities Baptist Church
- Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church
- Pioneer Drive Baptist Church- Irving
- Plymouth Park Baptist - Irving
- Prestonwood Baptist Church- multiple locations
- The Ridge Church
- Rising Star Baptist Church
- Rodgers Baptist Church
- Royal Haven Baptist Church
- The St. John Dallas
- Shiloh Terrace Baptist Church
Catholic
- Catholic Diocese of Dallas
- Holy Spirit Catholic Church- Duncanville
- Holy Trinity Catholic Church- Dallas
- Mater Dei Latin Mass Parish- Irving
- Prince of Peace- Plano
- St. Andrew Catholic Church- Fort Worth
- St. Ann Catholic Parish- Coppell
- St. Bartholomew Catholic Church- Fort Worth
- St. Patrick Catholic Church of Dallas
- St. Pius X Catholic Church- Dallas
- St. Rita Catholic Community
- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church- Dallas
- St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Church of Christ
Church of God
Church of the Nazarene
Disciples of Christ
Episcopal
- Church of The Apostles- Coppell
- Church of the Incarnation
- Episcopal Church of the Epiphany- Richardson
- Episcopal Church of The Redeemer- Irving
- Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration
- Good Shepherd- Dallas
- St. Andrew's Episcopal Church- Fort Worth
- St. Paul Episcopal Church- Waxahachie
- St. Philip's Episcopal Church
- St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Evangelical Free Church of America (EFCA)
Lutheran
Methodist
- Arlington Heights United Methodist Church- Fort Worth
- Calvary Methodist Church
- Christ United Methodist Church
- Cornerstone United Methodist Church
- Creekwood United Methodist Church - Allen
- Custer Road United Methodist Church- Plano
- First Rowlett UMC
- First United Methodist Church- Duncanville
- First United Methodist Church of Hurst
- First United Methodist Fort Worth
- First United Methodist Church Garland
- First United Methodist of McKinney
- First United Methodist Church Plano
- First United Methodist Church- Waxahachie
- Flower Mound United Methodist Church
- Grace Chapel
- Grace Avenue United Methodist Church
- Highland Park United Methodist Church- Dallas
- Kessler Park United Methodist Church- Dallas
- LifePoint Fellowship- Fort Worth
- Lovers Lane United Methodist Church- Dallas
- Oak Lawn United Methodist Church- Dallas
- St. Andrew United Methodist Church- Plano
- St. Barnabas United Methodist Church- Arlington
- St. John the Apostle United Methodist Church - Arlington
- Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church- Flower Mound
- Trinity United Methodist Church - Arlington
- Tyler Street Church - Dallas (YouTube)
- First United Methodist Church- Richardson
- Whites Chapel United Methodist Church- Southlake
Non-denominational
- The Abbey Church
- ANF Church
- The Branch Church- Farmers Branch
- New Beginnings International Church- Fort Worth
- Bibleway Bible Church of Dallas
- Calvary Temple Community Church
- Centennial Church- Frisco
- Central Bible Church- Fort Worth/Arlington
- Chase Oaks Church
- Christ Chapel Bible Church
- Christ Fellowship- McKinney
- Church of the Living God- PGT
- Citizens Church - Plano
- Compass Christian Church- multiple locations
- Destiny Pointe Christian Center- Arlington
- Eagles Nest Cathedral
- Elevate Life Church- Frisco
- Fellowship Church- multiple locations
- Fishers of Men- Fort Worth
- FiveStone Community Church- Garland
- Freedom Church- Carrollton
- Gateway Church- multiple locations
- Genesis Metro Church
- Grace Bible Church- Dallas
- Grace Communion- Richardson
- Grace Fellowship Church
- The Hills Church- multiple locations
- Historic Church- Dallas
- Hope Irving
- Ideal Family Church
- Iglesia Buenas Nuevas- Frisco
- Irving Bible Church
- Keystone Church- Keller
- Lake Ridge Bible Church- Mesquite
- Life Church- multiple locations
- Milestone Church- multiple locations
- North Point Christian Church
- The Northeast Church
- Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church
- One Community Church
- OpenDoor Church
- Reunion Church- Dallas
- Rock Creek Church
- Sent Church- Plano
- The Shepherd’s House Church
- Shoreline City Church - multiple locations
- Sojourn Church
- Southfork County Church - Parker
- Watermark Church- Dallas
- Venture Church- Keller
Orthodox
Pentecostal
Presbyterian
Unitarian
United Church of Christ
Wesleyan
Synagogues
Reform
Conservative
Orthodox
Traditional
Inclusive
Jozelyn Escobedo contributed to this report.
More on WFAA:
- Churches adjusting to new types of worship on Palm Sunday, Easter
- Frisco church places photos of members in empty pews to remind congregation they're still a family
- 'A church is hands on': Why these Texas churches aren't closing their doors
- Former pastor who had coronavirus shares his experience: 'My prayer is, that if you haven't experienced this, is that you never will'
- Churches use technology to stream services after coronavirus shuts many down