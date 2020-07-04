Holy Week, Easter and Passover services that can be streamed online

This year Easter is Sunday, April 12, with Good Friday and Maundy Thursday preceding it. Passover begins April 8 and continues until April 16.

Christians and Jews across the globe are looking for new ways to practice their faith as many places of worship have closed their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and families and friends are prohibited from gathering together.

With Holy Week, Easter and Passover approaching, live streams, Zoom calls, and Facebook Lives have become the easiest ways for places of worship to reach the faithful.

This year, Easter is Sunday, April 12, with Good Friday and Maundy Thursday preceding it.

Passover begins the night of April 8 and lasts until the evening of April 16.

Below is a list of Dallas-Fort Worth area places of worship that are streaming religious services this week.

Editor's note: Thanks to the hundreds of people who sent information about their church. We are no longer accepting submissions, but still working to add streams to our story.

Churches

Anglican

Assembly of God

Baptist

Catholic

Church of Christ

Church of God

Church of the Nazarene

Disciples of Christ

Episcopal

Evangelical Free Church of America (EFCA)

Lutheran

Methodist

Non-denominational

Orthodox

Pentecostal

Presbyterian

Unitarian

United Church of Christ

Wesleyan

Synagogues

Reform

Conservative

Orthodox

Traditional

Inclusive

Jozelyn Escobedo contributed to this report.