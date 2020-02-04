Here are the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Collin County

On April 17: Collin County health officials announced the county’s 12th death from COVID-19. The 73-year-old man was from Fairview and had underlying health conditions. He died in a local hospital Friday morning. There have been 521 confirmed positives cases of COVID-19 reported in Collin County, with 320 recoveries and 17 hospitalizations.



On April 16: Officials announced that a 93-year-old woman with underlying health issues died from COVID-19.

On April 15: Officials announced 25 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 494 cases since the outbreak began. There are 200 current cases of coronavirus, with 15 people hospitalized and 185 in home isolation. There have been 284 recoveries in Collin County.

On April 14: Officials announced eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 477 cases since the outbreak began. There are 190 current cases, with 21 people hospitalized and 169 isolating at home. Officials also said an additional 18 people had recovered from the disease.

On April 13: Collin County health officials reported 19 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 472. Two more deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 10. An 88-year-old Wylie woman and an 82-year-old McKinney woman both died early in the morning and each had underlying health conditions. Officials said the McKinney woman died at her home, while the Wylie woman died at an area hospital. There are currently 203 active cases in the county, which includes 20 hospitalizations and 183 people at home in isolation, according to officials.

On April 12: Collin County health officials reported the death of a McKinney man from COVID-19, bringing the total amount of dead in the county from COVID-19 to eight. The man was 84, with underlying health conditions and previously diagnosed with COVID-19, testing positive on April 9. He died April 11 in his home, officials said. Officials also reported 12 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 453.

On April 11: Collin County health officials announced 18 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 441 cases on April 11. Two formerly confirmed cases were removed from the county's total after those two people were discovered not to be residents of the county, officials said.There are currently 208 active cases, which includes 26 hospitalizations and 182 at home in isolation.

On April 10: Collin County health officials confirmed a 90-year-old McKinney man who had COVID-19 died Friday morning. He has underlying health conditions, officials said. Officials have reported 28 new COVID-19 cases in the county. This brings the total case count to 406.

On April 9: County health official confirmed a 53-year-old Dallas man died at a local hospital. Officials said the man had underlying health issues before testing positive for COVID-19.

On April 8: County health officials confirmed a fifth person who had COVID-19 in the county had died, though officials said the 80-year-old McKinney woman had a serious underlying medical condition and COVID-19 was not the cause of her death. Health officials also reported 36 new cases, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 378 in the county. Of the 223 active cases in the county, 29 are hospitalized.

On April 7: Collin County health officials reported 37 new cases of COVID-19. 129 people have recovered.

On April 6: Collin County Health Care Services confirmed a fourth COVID-19 related death in the county. The patient was a 93-year-old McKinney woman who did not officially die from COVID-19, but did test positive for the disease. She died at her home the night of April 5, officials said.

On April 4: Health officials confirmed a Frisco woman died due to the novel coronavirus. Officials say the woman was 67 years old and had an underlying health condition. She is the third person in the county to die from COVID-19.

On April 3: Health officials reported the county's second COVID-19 related death. Officials said the patient was a 41-year-old Anna woman, who had underlying health conditions.

On the night of April 2: Health officials reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total amount of cases to 227.

On April 2: Health officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 207. 140 of those are active cases, 66 people have recovered and one person has died since the outbreak began in the county. 26 of those with active cases are hospitalized while the other 114 are isolating themselves at their homes, according to officials.

On April 1: Collin County health officials confirmed a total of 184 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. So far, 53 people have recovered and 24 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19. There has been one reported death and 106 people remain at home in isolation.

On March 30: There were 26 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Collin County, bringing the county's case total to 160. There are 112 active cases of the disease in the county, health officials said. 47 people have recovered, 16 have been hospitalized and one person has died since the outbreak began.

On March 29: Collin County reported six new cases of COVID-19: two from Frisco, three from Plano and one from Celina; bringing the total to 134.

On March 28: Health officials confirmed there were now 128 cases of the novel coronavirus. The latest patients include four Plano residents, three Dallas residents, two McKinney residents, one Frisco resident and one Lucas resident.

On March 27: Collin County health officials announced 32 new cases of COVID-19, which raised the county total to 118. Of those 32 cases, 12 were in Plano.

On March 26: Collin County health officials confirmed that there is still total of 66 cases of COVID-19.So far, 15 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus. Six patients are currently hospitalized, and 44 people are in self-isolation at home.

On March 25: Collin County health officials reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County. Two people are hospitalized, four have underlying health conditions, and seven have traveled recently -- one of which reported recent international travel, according to health officials. This brings the total amount of cases in the county to 66

On March 24: Officials said they had confirmed eight cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 53 thus far. None of eight new cases have yet required hospitalization

On March 23: Health officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Monday, raising the total to 45. None of the seven people had previous underlying health conditions, officials said.

On March 22: Collin County health officials said eight total people have recovered from the disease. While one person who had it has died, two people remain hospitalized and 20 are in self-isolation.

On the night of March 21: Collin County health officials confirmed four more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 31. Those four patients, according to a Collin County news release, are: a 56-year-old Plano woman who traveled within the U.S.; a 38-year-old Plano man who traveled outside the U.S.; a 61-year-old Frisco man, with no reported travel; and a 45-year-old Wylie woman who reported no recent travel.

On March 21: Collin County health officials confirmed that three more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Plano. This brings the county’s total case count to 27 and the total for Plano to 9. According to a news release from the City of Plano, the new confirmed patients are: a 67-year-old Plano man who traveled outside the country, with no underlying health conditions; a 48-year-old Plano man with no reported travel, no underlying health conditions, and is under self-quarantine at home; and a 67-year-old Plano woman who recently traveled within the U.S., who is isolating at home with no underlying health conditions.

On the morning of March 20: Officials confirmed an officer with the Plano Police Department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Plano officials say the employee likely became infected with COVID-19 while on a department-related trip out of state. That same officer went into the office for a few hours Friday, but then went home and has been in self-isolation since then, officials say. The officer was tested Tuesday and received their results Wednesday. Officials say the employee does not require hospitalization. Other employees who were on the same work-related trip are also being tested.

On the night of March 18: Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Collin County, bringing the total confirmed cases to 13. Pep Boys confirmed one of its employees in Plano tested positive for COVID-19. According to store officials, the patient's test results came back on March 16. All employees were placed on paid leave and were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. In addition, the city also confirmed a 38-year-old man, also from Plano, tested positive. He reportedly has no underlying health issues and is self-quarantined at home.

On March 18: County health officials also confirmed a 39-year-old McKinney man with no underlying medical conditions tested positive for COVID-19. He is self-isolating in his home.

On March 18: The county confirmed a 64-year-old Plano man died due to coronavirus, making this the second known novel coronavirus-related death in North Texas and the first death in Collin County. Collin County officials say the positive case was confirmed posthumously, meaning the man was not included in the previous nine cases reported in the county.

On March 18: A 32-year-old Plano woman became the ninth confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Collin County, according to public health officials. She is self-quarantined in her home and has no underlying health conditions.

On March 15: County officials said they had confirmed another case of COVID-19 in the area. A 32-year-old Frisco man received a positive test result for the disease, bringing the case total in the county to eight. Officials also said 60 people were under monitoring and that no county employees have tested positive or were under monitoring.

On March 14: the City of Plano reported its first two cases of COVID-19. One, a 47-year-old woman, tested positive and is currently self-isolated in her home, according to city officials. The second is a 56-year-old man.



On March 13: Collin County public health officials confirmed that a 40-year-old Frisco woman tested positive for COVID-19. According to officials, the woman does not have any underlying health conditions and is self-isolating in her home. She has not traveled out-of-state recently, according to authorities.

On March 12: Collin County health officials confirmed a 35-year-old McKinney man has tested positive for COVID-19. The man is under self-quarantine at his home and has no underlying medical conditions. Health officials say this case is not related to the other three confirmed positive cases.

On March 10: Collin County health officials confirmed three members of the same family tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The patients include a father in his 30s, his wife, and their 3-year-old child. Their test results were later confirmed by the CDC.