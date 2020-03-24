This story will be continuously updated throughout the day.

More than 280 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Texas, including six deaths. That number is expected to increase as new testing centers open to the public and more people are able to get tested.

Dallas County began its shelter-in-place order at 11:59 p.m. Monday, shutting down all non-essential businesses and requiring residents to stay at home except in certain circumstances.

Exceptions include trips for medical care, to the grocery store, outdoor exercise and or other events that contributes to the health or safety of the people — all while maintaining social distancing.

Four people have died in Dallas County so far from COVID-19, up from two deaths reported Sunday. One person has died in Tarrant County, and one person has died in Collin County, according to health officials.

In Fort Worth, Mayor Betsy Price said Monday that grocers are opening earlier for pregnant women, elderly people and those who are medically-compromised to shop.

The efforts are all in order to help flatten the curve of the spread of the virus so that sick patients do not overwhelm the area's healthcare system.

Top updates for Tuesday, March 24:

Fort Worth's mayor encouraged people to stay home but doesn't require it - yet.

Dallas has loosened COVID-19 testing requirements at drive-thru sites. Hundreds were turned away over the weekend.

Dallas County is now under a shelter-in-place order until at least April 3. Find out more about what that means here.

Dallas County judge asks businesses to 'retool' to medical equipment

As hospitals across the country prepare for a rise in COVID-19 patients, many healthcare systems are facing possible equipment shortages.

Businesses have stepped in to fill that void-- distilleries have begun to create items like high-proof alcohol for sanitizer, including right here in North Texas.

Now, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is asking more businesses in the area to get involved and work with the county.

"If you can retool to make hand sanitizers, PPEs, [ventilators] or have donations or other help, please use the link," he tweeted.

Garland issues shelter-in-place order, postpones elections

The Garland City Council held a special session on Monday to issue a shelter-in-place order. The order will last through midnight April 7, city officials said, and requires residents "to stay at home for all but essential work and shopping."

Under the order, people who live in a household with someone who has tested positive for the disease will be ordered to remain in isolation, according to city officials.

The council created a list of essential businesses that can continue to work, as well as a committee that can respond to appeals regarding this list.

Council members also decided to push back the city's general elections that were originally scheduled to be held on May 2. Those will now take place on Nov. 3. The voter registration will, therefore, be extended until Oct. 5.

City officials also said during the special session that the city will not disconnect electric or water service for late or lack of utility bill payments, though they do ask customers call or email to discuss their situation.

Six Garland residents have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, according to the Garland Health Department. The most recent patient is in their 60s.

While most of Garland is covered under the already-existing order from Dallas County, small parts of the city are in Collin and Rockwall counties.

