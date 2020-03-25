More than 300 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Texas, including seven deaths. That number is expected to increase as more people across the metroplex are able to get tested.

Most of the region will soon be under some variation of a "stay at home" order, with Collin, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Kaufman, Navarro, Rockwall and Tarrant Counties following the lead of Dallas County on Tuesday and issuing their own orders.

To see what the official orders are for your town or county, click here.

Five people have died in Dallas County so far from COVID-19, up from two deaths reported Sunday. One person has died in Tarrant County, and one person has died in Collin County, according to health officials.

Top updates for Wednesday, March 25:

Police officers can ticket or even arrest you if you violate the new orders. Some police departments are already stopping people to see if they are essential workers who can leave their home for work.

While most county judges in North Texas ordered nonessential businesses to close, Collin County Judge Chris Hill did not.

Congressional leaders and the White House have agreed to a $2 trillion economic rescue package that is expected to include one-time payments to the American people.

Collin County reports eight new cases

Health officials announced Tuesday night that they had confirmed eight cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 53 thus far. None of eight new cases have yet required hospitalization.

Three of the eight patients had recently traveled, county officials said. A 42-year-old Melissa man with underlying health conditions and 35-year-old Melissa woman had both domestically traveled, while a 77-year-old woman had traveled internationally recently.

Another three had been in close contact with someone confirmed to have the disease: a 63-year-old Allen woman, a 61-year-old Allen woman and a 27-year-old McKinney man.

A 41-year-old Frisco man with underlying health conditions and a 54-year-old Allen man are the other two patients, according to health officials.

Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions: