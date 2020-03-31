These are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas first responders

The officer is under quarantine for two weeks or until cleared by DPD's medical team. The area where the officer worked was sanitized by a professional contractor, the department said.

The department has had 11 cases of COVID-19 in officers and in two civilians at the department who work as a communications dispatcher and a public service officer.

"Please keep the officers and civilian employees in your thoughts and prayers for a full recovery," the department said in a statement Wednesday.