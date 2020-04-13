Hunt County health officials have reported the first death from COVID-19, a woman between 31 and 49 with "underlying medical issues."

Officials said the woman was the 18th positive case of the coronavirus in Hunt County.

She had been hospitalized in critical care at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville when she died, health officials said.

At least 85 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have died from the disease.

Officials in Dallas County on Sunday announced four more people had died from COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 31 deaths since the outbreak began. The county by far leads North Texas in the number of confirmed cases, with 1,723 reported.

But while Tarrant County has seen about half as many cases at 806, it's also had a high number of deaths from the disease: at least 25 of its residents have died after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has reported almost 4,000 cases of the coronavirus.

Top updates for Monday, April 13:

Gov. Greg Abbott extended the state's disaster declaration on Sunday for an additional 30 days to keep resources available as local governments and agencies continue to fight the spread of COVID-19.

A North Texas postal worker said they are worried for their health as more and more in the postal service across North Texas test positive and that they can't practice proper social distancing because of the work environment.

The IRS has begun to send out the first round of stimulus checks to the American people. Here's when you can expect to receive yours.

Gov. Abbott to announce 'small business initiative'

The governor is expected to announce a new initiative for Texas businesses on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Janie Barrera, the president and CEO of LiftFund, and John Waldron, the president and COO of Goldman Sachs, will join him via Zoom to make the announcement.

Officials have not offered further clarity, other than that it is regarding a small business initiative in the state.

WFAA will live stream the announcement here at 11:30 a.m.

