FORT WORTH, Texas — A Lockheed Martin employee has died nearly two weeks after telling supervisors he'd been exposed to COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Lockheed Martin confirmed that Claude Daniels was a longtime employee, but could not provide details on how he died.

"Our Lockheed Martin team is saddened to learn of his passing," Ken Ross said. "Currently, we do not have any confirmation or details from his family or medical authorities regarding his cause of death."

Ross says Daniels was last at work on March 31 during the third shift. At that time, he told his supervisor he had been in close contact with a person outside the company who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Daniels was sent home to self-quarantine, according to the company.

On April 5, Daniels contacted Lockheed Martin and said he had COVID-19 symptoms.

Ross said the company then followed its protocol to assess potential exposure and directed anyone with likely exposure to Daniels to self-quarantine. His work area was sanitized as well.

Lockheed Martin employs approximately 14,000, making it the largest employer in Tarrant County. Ross says the company has been aggressive in implementing procedures to keep workers safe during the pandemic.

"We have implemented a flexible teleworking policy for employees who can continue the essential work required to meet our commitments to the U.S. government and our key allies around the globe from home," Ross said.

According to an employee Facebook page, Daniels worked for Lockheed Martin for years as a material handler. His wife had been with the company for over 30 years.

A GoFundMe page was set up Monday to help support Daniels' family with funeral expenses.

