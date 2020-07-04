Christians and Jews across the globe are looking for new ways to practice their faith as many places of worship have closed their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and families and friends are prohibited from gathering together.
With Holy Week, Easter and Passover approaching, livestreams, Zoom calls and Facebook Lives have become the easiest ways for places of worship to reach the faithful.
This year, Easter is Sunday, April 12, with Good Friday and Maundy Thursday preceding it.
Passover begins the night of April 8 and lasts until the evening of April 16.
Below is a list of Dallas-Fort Worth area places of worship that are streaming religious services this week. If you know of any other groups that should be added to this list, email digital@wfaa.com.
Churches
Baptist
Catholic
- Holy Trinity Catholic Church- Dallas
- St. Andrew Catholic Church- Fort Worth
- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church- Dallas
Methodist
Non-denominational
- Fellowship Church- multiple locations
- Gateway Church- multiple locations
- The Hills Church- multiple locations
- Keystone Church- Keller
- Life Church- multiple locations
- Milestone Church- multiple locations
- Shoreline City Church - multiple locations
- Watermark Church- Dallas
Pentecostal
The Potter’s House- multiple locations
Synagogues
Reform
- Adat Chaverim
- Beth-El Congregation Fort Worth
- Temple Shalom Dallas
- Congregation Beth El Binah
- Congregation Beth Shalom
- Congregation Kol Ami
- Shir Tikvah
- Temple Emanu-El
Conservative
Orthodox
Traditional
Inclusive
