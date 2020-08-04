Easter will be different for many North Texas families this year. Many traditional activities can't happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Egg hunts, in-person worship services and Easter meals at a restaurant are just some of the things the community won't be able to do this year.

But there are still ways to celebrate the Easter holiday with loved ones while observing stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines.

We've gathered a list of restaurants offering family-sized to-go meals, at-home activities you can do, and a list of online church services that will be streamed.

If you own a local business and would like to send suggestions for our list, you can email us at digital@wfaa.com.

Meals, drinks, and desserts

Chelsea Corner is offering a special Easter Dinner menu which includes pick-up and delivery options.

CocoAndre Chocolatier is shipping and delivering items from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They also offer porch pick-up, just place your order online or call 214-941-3030 and they will set the package outside.

Commissionary is selling Easter brunch boxes and mimosa kits. There is only a limited supply and orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Friday for curbside pick-up on Saturday. Orders can be placed by emailing info@commissarydallas.com

Cowtown Brewing Company is selling Easter brunch kits that must be ordered by 3 p.m. Thursday.

Eatzi's is offering a special Easter menu that includes meals, platters, and desserts. Orders must be placed by Saturday.

Ellerbe Fine Foods has a special Easter to-go food and wine menu. Orders must be placed by April 9 and pickup and delivery will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Emporium Pies is selling a special carrot cake pie that can be picked up or delivered on Friday and Saturday. Place your order here.

HG Sply Co. has Easter family supper meals that serve 6 to 10 people. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. Thursday. Call 877-832-8723 and select option 4 to place an order.

Lockhart Smokehouse is offering to-go barbecue and sides for Easter. Orders must be placed by Friday at midnight and picked up by 6 p.m. Saturday.

OddFellows is offering a special Easter menu and is currently taking preorders. The restaurant will also have a walk-up waffle window on Sunday. To reserve an order or for more information email eat@oddfelowsdallas.com

Panther City BBQ is taking preorders for half-acre platters for Easter Sunday, pick up will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday. Order by emailing panthercitybbq@gmail.com

Taco y Vino is offering an "Easter weekend survival kit" that comes with six bottles of wine for $60 and an Easter treat.

The Rustic is selling ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat Easter meal kits. Pre-orders are available until April 8 and pick up from April 10 through Easter Sunday. Ready-to-Eat meals will only be available on Easter Sunday.

Union Bear Brewing Co. is selling an Easter family feasts and 25% off bottles of wine.

Whiskey Cake taking preorders on Easter meal kits through April 8, however, the restaurant also has different kits daily. Check out their Facebook page for more information.

Online church services

Although the North Texas community won't be able to hold in-person Easter church services this year, there are dozens of services that will be streamed online. Many of the services can be watched on an app, Facebook or Youtube.

To view a list of worship services, click here.

At-home Easter activities

Virtual egg hunt: The City of Irving has launched a virtual egg hunt for children. Kids can watch and count the eggs and then submit an online form which then enters them in a special prize drawing. The deadline is 5 p.m. Saturday.

At-home egg hunt: You can still have an egg-hunt in your own house or yard while practicing social distancing with loved ones you live with.

To prep for the egg hunt, The Rustic is selling Easter egg dye kits which include 30 eggs and supplies for $14.95. Call 214-730-0596 to order.

Free coloring pages: WFAA has free hero-themed coloring pages that are available to download, print, and color. Some of the themes include healthcare workers, first responders, grocers, and delivery drivers. To view the coloring pages, click here.

WFAA





Easter crafts: Local blogger Christy Robbins has a full list of 'quarantine crafts' that you can do at home with your children. Many of the projects include supplies that can be found at home or at most grocery stores. View more on her website.

Connecting with loved ones

During this time of social distancing, there is still a way to connect with friends and loved ones this Easter Sunday.

You can use Facetime, Marco Polo, Skype, and Zoom to virtually chat with people. And of course, a traditional phone call is always a great option.

