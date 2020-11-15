Violent weekend in Dallas: 6 separate shootings leave 1 dead, multiple injured

The shootings all occurred between Saturday and Sunday morning.

One person was killed and multiple people were treated at area hospitals this weekend after a number of shootings broke out throughout Dallas.

One of those shot included a well-known rapper, coming just days after a different rapper was shot and killed on a Dallas highway in the middle of the day.

Below is a timeline of some of the shootings that took place across the city.

Saturday

Rapper Boosie treated at Dallas hospital for gunshot wound, police sources say

Multiple police sources confirm Louisiana rapper Boosie has been treated at a Dallas hospital for a gunshot wound.

Police sources said he was shot in the leg and his condition beyond that is unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

Sources could not confirm the location where the shooting occurred. They also said the rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., is not providing many details to police at this time.

Boosie was at a vigil Friday night in Dallas, that honored another rapper who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Investigation underway after shooting reported at Big T Plaza in Dallas

An investigation is underway after police said a person was shot Saturday afternoon at Big T Plaza in Dallas.

According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched to the shopping center after 911 callers stated that someone had been shot, but left the location in a private vehicle.

However, authorities said when they arrived at the alleged shooting scene, they were unable to locate a victim or suspect.

Officials said around 2 p.m., an injured person showed up at the hospital but according to police, it is unknown at this time if this is related to the shooting at Big T Plaza.

57-year-old man fatally shot in his car, Dallas police say

A 57-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Dallas, police said.

The man was sitting in the driver seat of his car around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Beckley Avenue and Clarendon Drive when he was shot, according to police.

The man appeared to have been waiting at the stoplight to make a left onto Clarendon Drive, police at the scene said.

Officers arrived on scene and the man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials said.

20-year-old man in critical condition after Dallas shooting, police say

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday night in Dallas, police said.

Officers found the man while they were responding around 11 p.m. to a shooting call on the 3900 block of Denley Drive, officials said.

He had been shot once and was taken to a local hospital by first responders.

37-year-old man shot while walking down Dallas street, police say

A 37-year-old man was shot Saturday night while walking down a street in Dallas, police said.

The man was hit by gunfire around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Overton Road and Ramona Avenue.

He told police that as he was walking, he noticed a vehicle drive by him once, and then a second time. Someone then shot multiple times in his direction.

Sunday

Man shot, taken to hospital, Dallas police say

A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot early Sunday in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:15 a.m. on the 11300 block of Amanda Lane. When they got there, they found a man had been shot.