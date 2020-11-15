37-year-old man shot while walking down Dallas street, police say

The shooter fled before officers arrived, according to police.

A 37-year-old man was shot Saturday night while walking down a street in Dallas, police said.

The man was hit by gunfire around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Overton Road and Ramona Avenue.

He told police that as he was walking, he noticed a vehicle drive by him once, and then a second time. Someone then shot multiple times in his direction.

