37-year-old man shot while walking down Dallas street, police say

A 37-year-old man was shot Saturday night while walking down a street in Dallas, police said.
The man was hit by gunfire around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Overton Road and Ramona Avenue.
He told police that as he was walking, he noticed a vehicle drive by him once, and then a second time. Someone then shot multiple times in his direction.
The shooter and the vehicle fled before officers arrived, according to police.
The man was stable when he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said. Police did not provide any additional information.