57-year-old man fatally shot in his car, Dallas police say

A 57-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Dallas, police said.

The man was sitting in the driver seat of his car around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Beckley Avenue and Clarendon Drive when he was shot, according to police.

The man appeared to have been waiting at the stoplight to make a left onto Clarendon Drive, police at the scene said.

Officers arrived on scene and the man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials said.