57-year-old man fatally shot in his car, Dallas police say

A 57-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Dallas, police said.
The man was sitting in the driver seat of his car around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Beckley Avenue and Clarendon Drive when he was shot, according to police.
The man appeared to have been waiting at the stoplight to make a left onto Clarendon Drive, police at the scene said.
Officers arrived on scene and the man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials said.
Police said they do not have anyone in custody and are continuing to investigate the shooting. They did not provide any additional information about what happened.