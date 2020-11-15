Man found shot dead on North Stemmons Freeway, Dallas police say

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.

Dallas police found a man lying on the service road of North Stemmons Freeway on Saturday night. He had been shot dead.

Police said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the shooting call at the intersection of the service road and Empire Central Drive. Once they arrived, they found a man lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

He did not have an ID on his person, so the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office will now try to identify him using his fingerprints, police said.

An investigation is underway and police are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com and reference case No. 204148-2020.