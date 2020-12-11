Dallas police: Homicide investigation underway after burned body found in bed of pickup truck

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Boz Rojas at 214-275-1324.

DALLAS — Homicide detectives are asking for the public's help with their investigation after a burned body was found in the bed of a pickup truck Wednesday, officials said.

Dallas police said the incident occurred around 8 a.m. near the 4800 block of Huey Street.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a burned body in the bed of a white Ford F-150 that had been set on fire. Detectives said it appears the victim died of homicidal violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Boz Rojas at 214-275-1324 or via email at boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case No. 201764-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. They can be reached at anytime at 214-373-8477.