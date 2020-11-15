16-year-old shot after answering knock at door, Dallas police say

The teen is in critical condition, according to police.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest when he answered a knock on his home's door early Sunday, Dallas police said.

Police responded around 3:40 a.m. to the shooting on the 3800 block of South Tyler Street.

Another person at the home told police he and the 16-year-old were at home when an unknown man knocked on the door.

When the 16-year-old answered the door, he saw a flash from a gun and felt a pain in his chest, police said.

The shooter then fled.