Investigation underway after shooting reported at Big T Plaza in Dallas

An investigation is underway after police said a person was shot Saturday afternoon at Big T Plaza in Dallas.

According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched to the shopping center after 911 callers stated that someone had been shot, but left the location in a private vehicle.

However, authorities said when they arrived at the alleged shooting scene, they were unable to locate a victim or suspect.

Officials said around 2 p.m., an injured person showed up at the hospital but according to police, it is unknown at this time if this is related to the shooting at Big T Plaza.