Crime

Investigation underway after shooting reported at Big T Plaza in Dallas

Officers were dispatched to the shopping center after 911 callers stated that someone had been shot, but left the location in a private vehicle.

Editor's note: The video above aired on Nov. 12. 

An investigation is underway after police said a person was shot Saturday afternoon at Big T Plaza in Dallas. 

According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched to the shopping center after 911 callers stated that someone had been shot, but left the location in a private vehicle. 

However, authorities said when they arrived at the alleged shooting scene, they were unable to locate a victim or suspect.  

Officials said around 2 p.m., an injured person showed up at the hospital but according to police, it is unknown at this time if this is related to the shooting at Big T Plaza. 

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

