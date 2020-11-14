Dallas police searching for suspect after 2 women assaulted in Kiest Park

Police said one woman was pushed to the ground and groped while jogging in Kiest Park Wednesday. The following day, a second woman was assaulted.

DALLAS — Dallas police are warning residents after two women were assaulted in Kiest Park this week.

On Wednesday, police said a woman was jogging in Kiest Park when she was pushed to the ground and groped by an unknown man. The woman told police the suspect ran away before she could get a description.

Police said around 8:10 p.m. the following evening, a woman was sitting down in a grassy area of Kiest Park in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive, when an unknown man approached her from behind and ripped off her shirt and bra. The woman fought off the suspect and called police for help.

Dallas officers searched the area but were unsuccessful in finding the suspect.

Police said the suspect’s race and age are unknown, but he’s described as a light-skinned man, medium build and muscular. He was last seen wearing a black face mask, dark thermal shirt and dark jogging pants.

Police are asking community members to avoid walking or jogging alone in Kiest Park after dark.