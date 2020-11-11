Investigation underway after man fatally shot on Dallas highway, police say

Drivers should seek an alternate route until further notice.

An investigation is underway after authorities said a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on a Dallas highway.

The person was gunned down around 12:15 p.m. near northbound Interstate 35E at Marsalis Road, according to Dallas police.

Police did not release the name of the person who was killed or share additional details on what happened.

At this time, police are investigating events that led up to the shooting. Drivers should seek an alternate route until further notice.