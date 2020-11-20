'Definition of a serial killer': Man arrested in Celina killing also accused of 2 Dallas homicides, police say

Jeremy Harris, 31, is being held in the Ellis County jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Two Dallas County murder charges have been added to his booking records.

Updated at 11:35 a.m. with additional information from a news conference.

A Red Oak man accused of killing his former girlfriend’s father in Celina is also the suspect in a random shooting spree, including the deaths of a Dallas man in his car at a stoplight and a homeless man.

Jeremy Harris, 31, is being held in the Ellis County jail in lieu of $3 million bail. Two Dallas County murder charges have been added to his booking records.

Police officials said Harris is linked to at least one other shooting in Dallas and possibly others in other cities.

Investigators checked social media and looked at shootings in other cities to make the connection to Harris. Police said he did not know the victims in Dallas.

"I believe this is the definition of a serial killer. It's random," said Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez.

Dallas police officials said Harris appears to have acted alone, calling him a "lone shooter."

Though Harris has a criminal history, he has not been accused of the types of aggravated assaults and slayings he's now linked to, police said. It's unclear what prompted the shootings.

"It is extremely unusual for someone to just go on a shooting spree," Ramirez said.

Dallas police said Harris may be connected to other shootings before this past weekend.

"We do suspect he may be responsible for other offenses. We're investigating those now but we don't want to reveal those just yet," said Assistant Chief Avery Moore.

On Wednesday morning, authorities responded to a fire at a home in Celina. Inside, firefighters found the body of Blair Carter. Witnesses told police that they saw a man dressed in black running from the home and carrying an unknown object.

Police found Harris and a vehicle in Ellis County, where he was taken into custody Wednesday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, 36-year-old Adam Gautreau was shot and killed while panhandling at the intersection of Empire Central Drive and North Stemmons Freeway. Police released video of a black Tahoe connected to the case.

About 30 minutes later, 57-year-old Kenneth Hamilton was shot and killed at a stoplight as he drove home at South Beckley Avenue and Clarendon Drive. Surveillance video shows a black Tahoe pulled beside Hamilton’s car and then drive off.

Hamilton, a father, grandfather and husband, died at the hospital a short time later.

Police said Tuesday they believed they had found the SUV but had not arrested anyone in connection with the shootings.

Harris is also a suspect in a shooting that occurred Monday in which a black SUV pulled up behind a man’s car on East Grand Avenue and began shooting. The driver of the car was injured, but survived, the shooting.