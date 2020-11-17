Dallas police searching for vehicle they say was used in two shootings over weekend

Police say a blacked-out 2005-2007-model Chevy Tahoe is the suspected vehicle in both cases.

Dallas police believe two shootings that happened within 30 minutes of each other Saturday night are related and are asking for the public's help in finding the suspected vehicle.

Police say a blacked-out 2005-2007-model Chevy Tahoe is the suspected vehicle in both cases. The first shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Empire Central and the service road for North Stemmons Freeway. Police found a man lying on the ground who had been shot dead.

Nearly 30 minutes later at 9:04 p.m., at the intersection of Beckley Avenue and Clarendon Drive, police say they found 57-year-old Kenneth Hamilton shot in his car. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.