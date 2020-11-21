Timeline: Alleged serial killer accused in spree of shootings across Dallas-Fort Worth

Jeremy Harris, 31, faces four charges of murder in connection with a spree that spans more than two weeks.

A 31-year-old man is accused of killing four people and shooting at least four others in what were mostly random attacks, law enforcement officials said Friday.

Jeremy Harris faces four charges of murder in connection with a spree that spans more than two weeks. Police said most of the shootings appear random, with the exception of the father of Harris' ex-girlfriend.

Dallas police announced Friday that they were filing three additional murder charges against Harris. He was already jailed in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend's father.

With the exception of Blair Carter in Celina, Harris does not appear to know any of the people he's accused of shooting, authorities said.

"I believe this is the definition of a serial killer. It's random," said Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez.

Several North Texas police departments are investigating whether Harris is connected to recent shootings. Assistant Chief Avery Moore said investigators "suspect he may be responsible for other offenses" in Dallas.

Oct. 31

At 2:56 a.m. Oct. 31, a Southern Methodist University student was shot in Downtown Dallas.

Robert Jaden Urrea, 19, was walking downtown near the intersection of Harwood and Jackson streets.

Surveillance footage shows Urrea appear to turn toward a white Ford. The video shows Urrea fall to the ground and then the car drives away.

"We strongly believe this was a drive-by shooting, unprovoked, committed by complete strangers," Urrea's family said in a statement.

Dallas police said the vehicle was owned by Harris' girlfriend.

She told investigators that they were in an altercation earlier and he was gone with her vehicle for about four hours. That's when police believe he shot Urrea.

An arrest warrant affidavit shows that Harris was involved in a wreck hours later in a Ford Taurus that matches the description of the car used in Urrea's killing. Investigators found a fired cartridge under the passenger seat, records show.

Nov. 14

Around 8:33 p.m. Nov. 14, Adam Gautreau, 36, was shot and killed along Stemmons Freeway at Empire Central Drive in Dallas.

His mother said he moved about four years ago to Dallas but struggled with drug addiction. Gautreau was homeless and panhandling at the time of his death.

A black Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up near where Gautreau was.

“He was beckoned back over and when he turned around they just fully shot him from head to toe, nine times,” said the man's mother, Marlowe Gautreau. “It seems completely random.”

Police records show the same black Tahoe was involved in another shooting about 30 minutes later.

Around 9:02 p.m. Nov. 14, Kenneth Hamilton is killed at the intersection of South Beckley Avenue and Clarendon Drive in Dallas. He was at a stoplight when he was shot.

Surveillance video shows a black Tahoe pulled beside Hamilton’s car and then drive off.

“He was killed senselessly,” said Kenneth's wife, Joyce. “A car pulled up and just shot him, just randomly, for no reason, just shot him.”

Hamilton, 57, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Harris was later arrested driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe. Black rims matching the tires seen on surveillance footage were found in his home, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

Phone records for Harris show his phone was at the scene of both shootings. And police said the same gun was used in both slayings, records show.

Nov. 16

Around 1:10 a.m. Nov. 16, a 36-year-old man was injured in a shooting on East Grand Avenue in Dallas.

A black SUV pulled up behind the man's car and someone inside the vehicle began shooting "unprovoked," police said. The man was injured but a female passenger was unharmed.

Though a criminal charge has not been filed in the case, arrest warrant affidavits for the Nov. 14 slayings show the gun used in those shootings also matched the weapon used on Grand Avenue.

Nov. 17

Around 9:50 p.m. Nov. 17 a person was shot on Lebanon Road in Frisco. That person was injured but was expected to survive. Frisco police said they aren't certain if Harris is connected but are looking at a possible link.

At 10:39 p.m. Nov. 17, two 20-year-old women were shot in a drive-by on University Drive. Denton police said Harris is the suspected shooter.

Officials said a vehicle pulled up next to the car the women were in and opened fire. Both women were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, Denton police said.

Police said the shooting was random.

Nov. 18

Around 11:10 a.m. Nov. 18, firefighters respond to a house fire on Anvil Drive in Celina.

Blair Carter, 60, was found dead inside the home after the fire was extinguished.