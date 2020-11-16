Man injured in 'unprovoked' shooting while driving in Dallas, police say

A large black SUV pulled up behind the man's car and someone inside the SUV began shooting at him "unprovoked," police said.

A 36-year-old man was injured overnight Monday after someone opened fire on his car while he was driving, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. on the 6000 block of East Grand Avenue.

The man was with a 49-year-old woman and was driving south at the time, according to police.

The man had multiple injuries from the incident, though police did not say if he was shot. He was being treated at a local hospital for those injuries and is expected to survive. The woman who was with him was not injured, according to police.