x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Carry the Load - Dallas

After pandemic pause, Carry The Load to celebrate its 10th anniversary as thousands relay across America to spread Memorial Day messageAfter pandemic pause, Carry The Load to celebrate its 10th anniversary as thousands relay across America to spread Memorial Day message
 Carry The Load

After pandemic pause, Carry The Load to celebrate its 10th anniversary as thousands relay across America to spread Memorial Day message

"It's always been joy together is multiplied, grief together is divided. That's why we do what we do," said William 'Smitty' Searles on the Mountain States Relay.

Featured

More Stories

Local News

Sports

Featured Videos