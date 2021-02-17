Live updates: Oncor able to rotate through some power outages overnight, but warns of more extended power losses

Here's what's happening Wednesday as the Texas winter storms cause major problems across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Millions of people across the state of Texas were still without power Wednesday as officials urge Texans to conserve as much electricity as possible after dozens of power plants went offline during record cold and heavy ice and snow.

And more is on the way.

A new Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 8 pm. Wednesday. The worst of the storm hit mainly overnight into Wednesday in North Texas, bringing more inches of snow and layers of ice.

The new round of wintry weather comes as hundreds of thousands of homes are under a boil order following power outages at water utility facilities and losses of water pressure. Many homes have lost water service entirely. Fort Worth is asking people who are able, to donate bottled water at any of the city's fire stations.

In addition to conserving electricity, officials with water and natural gas utilities are also asking Texans to practice conservation of those resources as power outages place additional pressure on the services.

Controlled power outages are still in place across Texas, Oncor said, as power supply remains a major issue. While the power company has been able to get power, at least briefly, to some customers who had been without for extended periods of time, many are still experiencing these extended outages.

Even with this increased capability, we still have many customers who continue to experience extended outages. We continue to strive toward providing any temporary relief that we can for those who have been without power the longest as soon as enough generation is available. — Oncor (@oncor) February 17, 2021

Oncor is urging people to keep themselves and their neighbors and loved ones safe and make their way to local warming shelters if need be.

Read on for more updates from across North Texas and the state.

Here's what's happening across North Texas:

6:10 a.m.: TxDOT equipment like traffic cameras, digital highway signs and traffic signals are being affected by weather-related outages, officials tweeted out. They are urging drivers to use "extreme caution."

6 a.m.: ERCOT said it was able to direct utilities to restore 600,000 households Tuesday night, but 2.7 million households still don't have power.

5:15 a.m.: Nearly 630,000 Oncor customers are without power from more than 21,000 outages. Oncor says electric officials have continued to order the power company to drop its power load using controlled outages.

The company said it's been able to rotate some outages overnight because of lower power demands overnight, though some have not had relief from the extended outages. "Poor grid conditions" are still preventing the company from fully rolling through the outages. That's what is causing the extended periods without power for many North Texans.

Oncor believes as people wake up though and there are more demands on the grid, they may have to drop the power load again.