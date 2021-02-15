Map of power outages in Dallas-Fort Worth area

Rotating power outages are taking place across the state of Texas as extremely cold weather plunges temperatures.

Rolling power outages are in effect across the state of Texas as officials work to conserve as much electricity as possible during extreme cold and record demand on the grid.

Officials are asking Texans to conserve as much electricity as they can safely and reliably over the coming days as record-low temperatures are expected to plunge the state further into a dangerous winter storm.

Power demand is forecasted to become even greater through Tuesday.

How do I check for power outages in my area?

Oncor is advising Texans that they may experience multiple outage rotations.

If you're an Oncor customer, click here to check the map for local outages.

ERCOT also has a graph showing the state electrical grid's capacity compared to demand. To see it in real-time and what the agency forecasts over the next 24 hours, click here.

To see what power outage conditions look like across the state, click here.

When should I report a power outage?

ERCOT encouraged customers without power for longer than 45 minutes to report outages by contacting Oncor at 888-313-4747 or texting OUT to 66267 if they are registered in My Oncor Alerts.